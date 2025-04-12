Man City, PSG watching Monaco midfielder Akliouche

AS Monaco face a battle to hold onto young midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

L'Equipe says Akliouche is attracting interest from two of Europe's biggest spenders.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are both chasing Akliouche for the summer market.

PSG are planning to try to sign Akliouche for next season. It is not clear whether City's interest in the player is as concrete.

Previous reports have claimed that Monaco are demanding €60m to sell.