Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Man City, PSG watching Monaco midfielder Akliouche

Paul Vegas
Man City, PSG watching Monaco midfielder Akliouche
Man City, PSG watching Monaco midfielder AklioucheIcon Sport / ddp USA / Profimedia
AS Monaco face a battle to hold onto young midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

L'Equipe says Akliouche is attracting interest from two of Europe's biggest spenders.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are both chasing  Akliouche for the summer market.

PSG are planning to try to sign Akliouche for next season. It is not clear whether City's interest in the player is as concrete.

Previous reports have claimed that Monaco are demanding €60m to sell.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAkliouche MaghnesMonacoPSGManchester CityLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford
Man City draw up development plan for PSG prospect Sangare
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit