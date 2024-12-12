Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro

Monaco coach Hutter admits Prem ambitions

Paul Vegas
Monaco coach Hutter admits Prem ambitions
Monaco coach Hutter admits Prem ambitionsTribalfootball
AS Monaco coach Adi Hutter admits he's keen to work in the Premier League.

Hutter came close to landing the Crystal Palace job last season before they turned to Oliver Glasner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Austrian told the Telegraph: "We are in contact, my agents and Monaco (about a new deal). We have good conversations and I think both sides are satisfied. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks. League and the runner-up championship for the first time in five years.

"I would like to work in the Premier League like almost every coach. But I'm here in a huge club in France.

"The Premier League is a dream, but now it's Monaco and I'm really happy about it.“

Hutter was speaking after Monaco's Champions League defeat to Arsenal last night.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMonacoCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea inform Marseille of Badiashile Jan plans
Several sides including Crystal Palace, Fulham and Everton to bid for Lyon star
Guehi remains focused on Palace role despite transfer links with Newcastle