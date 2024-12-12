Monaco coach Hutter admits Prem ambitions

AS Monaco coach Adi Hutter admits he's keen to work in the Premier League.

Hutter came close to landing the Crystal Palace job last season before they turned to Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian told the Telegraph: "We are in contact, my agents and Monaco (about a new deal). We have good conversations and I think both sides are satisfied. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks. League and the runner-up championship for the first time in five years.

"I would like to work in the Premier League like almost every coach. But I'm here in a huge club in France.

"The Premier League is a dream, but now it's Monaco and I'm really happy about it.“

Hutter was speaking after Monaco's Champions League defeat to Arsenal last night.

