Monaco coach Hutter admits Prem ambitions
Hutter came close to landing the Crystal Palace job last season before they turned to Oliver Glasner.
The Austrian told the Telegraph: "We are in contact, my agents and Monaco (about a new deal). We have good conversations and I think both sides are satisfied. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks. League and the runner-up championship for the first time in five years.
"I would like to work in the Premier League like almost every coach. But I'm here in a huge club in France.
"The Premier League is a dream, but now it's Monaco and I'm really happy about it.“
Hutter was speaking after Monaco's Champions League defeat to Arsenal last night.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play