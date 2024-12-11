Tribal Football
Several sides including Crystal Palace, Fulham and Everton to bid for Lyon star

Ansser Sadiq
Lyon star Ernest Nuamah could be in line for a Premier League move yet again.

The young winger was linked to Everton throughout the summer transfer window and nearly made the move.

However, the deal did not go through, with the 20-year-old deciding to stay put in France.

Per L’Equipe, Nuamah was the one who canceled the deal at the last moment and was seen in tears as he abandoned his medical.

According to Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and the Toffees are after him this time.

The clubs may feel that he is more mentally prepared to leave France for England this winter.

