Guehi remains focused on Palace role despite transfer links with Newcastle

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi remains fully focused on the job at hand.

The center half was being linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout the summer.

However, no move materialized and Guehi was forced to stay with the London club.

"It's always doing the best that you can for the football club," the defender told Sky Sports recently.

"The football club has given each and every one of us so much and it's just trying to win as many games as possible.

“Obviously, staying up at the moment is a big thing but if we can try and go beyond that, even better."

