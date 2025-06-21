Monaco approach Man Utd about Onana situation

AS Monaco have made contact with Manchester United for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Knowing United are listening to offers for every member of their senior squad, Monaco have made an approach for Onana this week, says the Mirror.

It's been suggested United are ready to sell the Cameroon international as they target Aston Villa's Emi Martinez as a replacement.

No negotiations have opened, but ASM have made it clear they're keen to do business.

Onana, 29, is now two years into his stay at Old Trafford after arriving from Inter Milan.