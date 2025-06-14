Onana casts doubt on Man Utd future

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is coy over his future at Old Trafford.

With United being linked with Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez, Onana's future is now in sharp focus.

While on holiday this week, Onana was stopped for a quick chat by reporter Stephane Bassalia Ouattara.

Outtara asked the Cameroon international about his future at United and the 29 year-old conceded: "Will I leave? I don't know, we'll see!"

Onana is back on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs this summer after resisting interest during the January market.