Molde approach Solskjaer about taking job for third time

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down an approach from former club Molde.

Molde sacked Erling Moe this week, who was initially Solskjaer assistant before succeeding him in 2018.

Advertisement Advertisement

VG reports that Molde contacted Solskjaer, but the Norwegian legend has rejected the job.

Solskjaer has twice been head coach of Molde. Most recently, he left the club in December 2018 to take over the reins at United.

Solskjaer has been a free agent since his dismissal by United in November 2021.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play