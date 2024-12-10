Molde approach Solskjaer about taking job for third time

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down an approach from former club Molde.

Molde sacked Erling Moe this week, who was initially Solskjaer assistant before succeeding him in 2018.

VG reports that Molde contacted Solskjaer, but the Norwegian legend has rejected the job.

Solskjaer has twice been head coach of Molde. Most recently, he left the club in December 2018 to take over the reins at  United.

Solskjaer has been a free agent since his dismissal by United in November 2021.

 

