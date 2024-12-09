Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis

Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba could be in line for a sensational return to Manchester United.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the Italian club, as they mutually decided to end his stay in Turin.

Pogba was given an initial multi-year doping ban, but it was reduced and he can now play in 2025.

Former United star Louis Saha has told Casino Utan Spelpaus that United is in Pogba’s mind.

He stated: “I’ve heard some rumours that Paul Pogba will be offered the opportunity to come back and train with Man United in the New Year, and I think that would be a great opportunity for Paul.

“He needs to get back to his best level as quickly as possible, and training with top players will help him to do that. I think he would be thrilled to have the opportunity to go back to the club.

“I also think that Paul Pogba is still a very special player. When you think about midfielders, Pogba has unique qualities.

“I think the United squad lacks power in the midfield, and we're missing a skillful player that can play box-to-box, so he would be a good addition (to the United squad) because he's a different profile of player to what United have.”

