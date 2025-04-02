Mohamed Salah set to extend his Liverpool contract

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Mohamed Salah is reportedly staying at Liverpool, resolving his contract impasse with the club.

According to Foot Mercato, the Egypt international will sign a two-year contract, ending the intense speculation about his future at Anfield Stadium. 

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star had been linked with a high-profile free transfer this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly showing interest.

Salah has already won the Premier League and Champions League, and with Liverpool nine points ahead of Arsenal and a game in hand, the former African Player of the Year is set to become a two-time English champion.

