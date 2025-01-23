MMA star Ibragimov believes his brother is ready for the Man Utd first team

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are said to have the next Wayne Rooney in their academy.

The Red Devils are hoping to find some talent in their youth setup to overcome a poor season so far.

While the youngsters may not be ready for another couple of years, there are promising talents waiting to be blossomed.

MMA star Ibragim Ibragimov, who has three siblings that play at the United academy, believes his 16-year-old brother Amir can go all the way.

Ibragimov told The Sun: "My brother is the next big thing, I've already said that to everybody.

"He's ready for the first team, he just needs the chance. Once he gets the chance, Inshallah he will make it, 100 percent this year.

"They are comparing him to Wayne Rooney, so he's going to be the next Wayne Rooney. A better version than Wayne Rooney."

