Real Betis keeper Adrian backing move for Man Utd winger Antony: He has that magic

Real Betis goalkeeper Adrian is backing their move to Manchester United winger Antony.

Betis are in talks with United about signing the Brazil international on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Former Liverpool keeper Adrian knows all about Antony and said: "If in the end it ends up being closed, if he comes to help and show his best version, he will have the doors open and we will be here to help him.

"He can contribute that magic that he has. I am not going to discover it either.

"We saw his best version at Ajax. He is a vertical player, who can dribble, who can shoot, who is brave, he is spicy ... Hopefully it can be closed."