Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Chelsea "very interested" in signing Man Utd star Garnacho

Real Betis keeper Adrian backing move for Man Utd winger Antony: He has that magic

Carlos Volcano
Real Betis keeper Adrian backing move for Man Utd winger Antony: He has that magic
Real Betis keeper Adrian backing move for Man Utd winger Antony: He has that magicAction Plus
Real Betis goalkeeper Adrian is backing their move to Manchester United winger Antony.

Betis are in talks with United about signing the Brazil international on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Liverpool keeper Adrian knows all about Antony and said:  "If in the end it ends up being closed, if he comes to help and show his best version, he will have the doors open and we will be here to help him.

"He can contribute that magic that he has. I am not going to discover it either.

"We saw his best version at Ajax. He is a vertical player, who can dribble, who can shoot, who is brave, he is spicy ... Hopefully it can be closed."

Mentions
LaLigaAdrianAntonyManchester UnitedBetisAjaxPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd star Rashford has move to Borussia Dortmund stall due to high wage demands
Man Utd winger Antony set for loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season
Real Betis closer to reaching terms with Man Utd for Antony