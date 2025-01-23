Real Madrid break €1bn barrier in revenue

Real Madrid have broken the €1bn barrier in revenue for the past year.

Real Madrid lead the table in Deloitte's Money League study with revenue of €1.05bn from the 2023-24 season which saw them win the La Liga and the Champions League.

As such, Real Madrid become the first football club to break the €1bn mark.

The top five also includes Manchester City (€837m), PSG (€806m), Manchester United (€771m) and Bayern Munich (€765m).

Nine Premier League clubs are in the top 20.