Mitchell says Palace exploited key Chelsea weakness to earn draw

Crystal Palace refocused on the opportunities presented to them against Chelsea at the weekend.

That is the view of Tyrick Mitchell, who spoke about how they turned around the contest after a tough first half.

Mitchell and his teammates were 1-0 down in the contest, but grabbed a point through a vital Eberechi Eze goal.

Mitchell told Palace TV: “It was a hard game. The first-half was very hard. They attacked us well. But I think in the second-half, we showed what we're capable of. We created many good chances and Ebs got the goal, so it was a good point.

“I feel like in the first-half, we knew what we could have done better, which was pressing them a bit better, and we knew if we pressed them a bit better, we would get the chances. The type of team they are, they attack very well, but they leave a lot of gaps, so it was just about exploiting those gaps.

“We knew that if we started (the second-half) fast and got a goal early, we could cause problems. Thankfully, Eze scored a wonderful goal, and then we just built on from there. We had a few good chances and we defended well, so it was good.

“Every stadium in the Premier League will be hard to play in, especially away from home. Chelsea are a massive club, so it’s good to get a point.”