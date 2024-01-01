Mitchell says Palace exploited key Chelsea weakness to earn draw

That is the view of Tyrick Mitchell, who spoke about how they turned around the contest after a tough first half.
Mitchell and his teammates were 1-0 down in the contest, but grabbed a point through a vital Eberechi Eze goal.
Mitchell told Palace TV: “It was a hard game. The first-half was very hard. They attacked us well. But I think in the second-half, we showed what we're capable of. We created many good chances and Ebs got the goal, so it was a good point.
“I feel like in the first-half, we knew what we could have done better, which was pressing them a bit better, and we knew if we pressed them a bit better, we would get the chances. The type of team they are, they attack very well, but they leave a lot of gaps, so it was just about exploiting those gaps.
“We knew that if we started (the second-half) fast and got a goal early, we could cause problems. Thankfully, Eze scored a wonderful goal, and then we just built on from there. We had a few good chances and we defended well, so it was good.
“Every stadium in the Premier League will be hard to play in, especially away from home. Chelsea are a massive club, so it’s good to get a point.”