Palace boss Glasner welcomes Chelsea draw: I'm happy the ref didn't destroy my Sunday

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left happy with their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Chelsea had the lead through Nicolas Jackson before Ebere Eze struck Palace's equaliser.

Glasner later said: "Congrats to the team for the performance particularly in the second half. That was really, really good and we scored a fantastic goal. It was a great team performance today and I am very pleased with the point.

"I have such a high respect of this group. I know their character. We had 14 players from the first team squad today with some injuries and the new players arrived on the last day so couldn't play today.

"In this situation it is really amazing how they stick together. I am really proud to be manager of this amazing group."

On Eze's goal, he said: "In this situation it is very often a goal. He could have had three or four goals already after three games. We know when he gets the ball in this area he can always score. It is just to get him there."

Asked if Will Hughes should have been sent off, Glasner added: "I don't know if he was lucky but it was a very big mistake from myself. My assistant said at half time to take him off but I decided to keep him longer. I am really happy the referee didn't destroy my Sunday.

"He was a little bit late but it was not a terrible foul. I think it was a good decision for the game because otherwise there would have been many yellow cards and we want to see 11 v 11."