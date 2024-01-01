Palace midfielder Eze: Chelsea point was deserved

Crystal Palace were full value for their first point in the Premier League this term.
The London club had to wait until the third game of the competition, earning a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.
Eberechi Eze scored a stunning individual goal to give his team that point and spoke to reporters post-game.
“I think we did well – we put in a shift,” Eze told Premier League Productions.
“We knew it was going to be difficult because they’re a good team – they’ve got loads of talent in the team – but we knew what we needed to do. Getting a point, we deserved it.
“When you play in games like that, you need everybody putting in a shift, working hard and giving that extra 10 percent. I think we did that today, and getting a point is something to build on for sure.”