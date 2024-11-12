Brighton axe scouting team to focus on data

Brighton have axed the majority of the club's scouting team.

The Telegraph says the majority of Brighton's talent spotting will be done by software.

Owner Tony Bloom favours going with data over human intelligence. Brighton work with Jamestown Analytics, an offshoot of Starlizard - Bloom's company which specialises in betting and sporting predictions.

Three full-time scouts have been axed by Brighton with others moved into other roles.

A source told the Telegraph: “Scouting is far more than just spotting good players.

“It’s looking at a player live in terms of his leadership, willingness to run when the team is losing, finding out what kind of personality he has and talking to people about him.

“Is he on time every day or late to training? Data cannot pick all of that up and it’s hugely important when investing in players.

“It is also often the scouts who develop relationships and build networks that lead to recommendations and tips about various players that, again, data may not be able to provide. Ideally, clubs use data alongside scouting and both can complement one another.”