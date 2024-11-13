Welbeck: I didn't expect to stay with Brighton this long

Brighton and Hove Albion star Danny Welbeck did not envisage staying at the club this long.

The striker, a former Arsenal and Manchester United player, arrived in October 2020.

He signed a one year contract at the time, but has remained a Brighton player for four years now.

On signing a new deal, per The Argus, he replied: “Obviously in football, you never know what happens.

“I’ve been through difficult moments in my career and I felt as if Brighton was the right fit to come here - and it’s proved right.

“It’s been really good and I was really pleased to have signed a two-year deal at the end of last season and I feel like there’s a lot more to give and there’s a lot of progression within the club and within their dressing room to to be better.

“It did exceed my expectations. Also, you know I’m really competitive and we had a really good dressing room and everybody in there is really hungry to improve and wanting to get better.

“And I think with the players that we’ve had, some of the players who have left, they really pushed us.

“Every single season got better and better and better.

“Last season was disappointing, but it was really tough because it was in Europe and we had a lot of injuries which was really difficult to handle.

“But it was a learning curve.

“We’ve been there and know what it would be like if we were to get there again.”