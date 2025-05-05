Palmer on his poor form at Chelsea: I knew that patches like this were going to come

Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has opened up on his team's win over Liverpool and his form which has dipped in the past few months.

Chelsea pushed closer to a Champions League spot with a win over champions Liverpool who still seemed to be recovering from celebrations on Sunday afternoon. Palmer scored a penalty, his first goal in 19 games to settle nerves and spoke to the club website about getting back to his old self as he finally found the back of the net.

“I knew that patches like this were going to come, it was going to happen. It’s not really affected me, it’s just one of those things in life. It’s just about working hard every day and trying to overcome it.

“Maybe it was on my mind at the start, but as it’s gone on I’ve realised that it’s just life. I’m not going to stay in a good patch for 18 months and never have a bad patch.

“Obviously I’m young and just started my career. I knew it was going to come, it was just about working hard to get out of it. I’m going to continue to work hard and help the team as much as possible.”

The Blues now have a three-point lead over Nottingham Forest, who have a game in hand and will face a Newcastle United side who drew 1-1 with Brighton on Sunday. Palmer however is focused on the present and was happy enough to grab a crucial 3 points in their bid for the Champions League.

“It felt like a big win. It was a good game, I enjoyed it. The manager had a great game plan and I think we all executed it well. We know they are an amazing team so to win feels good. We needed to win for the Champions League and they’re a good team, so to win it was good.’

“I felt good all game. I thought I was playing free, I was playing well before the goal. I felt confident and just thought about trying to score. We would have won anyway to be honest, but to seal it felt good.”