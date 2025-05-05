Guimaraes sends message to Newcastle fans: We keep pushing toward our goal, Howay the lads!

Guimaraes sends message Newcastle fans: We keep pushing toward our goal, Howay the lads!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has sent a powerful message to fans after the club's 1-1 draw with Brighton at the weekend.

The Magpies Champions League hopes were kept alive as striker Alexander Isak rescued a crucial point for Newcastle with a late penalty. With just 3 games remaining Newcastle must start to pick up more points if they want to maintain there position as the likes of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are on their tail.

Games against Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea remain, and Guimaraes took to Instagram after the game to send a message to fans who he thinks are needed to raise the team’s performances in the final fixtures.

"An important point given the circumstances. We keep pushing toward our goal. Your support will be vital next Sunday — let’s create an unforgettable atmosphere. Howay the lads!"

Defender Dan Burn also spoke after the game about the fans and the need for them to back the side who are so close to being back in Europe’s elite competition.

"We always back ourselves at home, especially when the fans are behind us creating that really good atmosphere, so we're confident going into them."