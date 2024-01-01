Mings declares he's ready for Aston Villa return

Tyrone Mings says he's ready for a playing return at Aston Villa.

The defender has recovered from knee surgery and took part in U21 action last week.

Speaking to the Ben Foster podcast, Mings said: “There is no time to not be good enough under this manager. But that is not something you should feel pressure about.

“I think that is what will keep driving us forward. He has to keep signing good players and to keep evolving the squad and tactics. They are things he is doing all the time to keep us fresh."

He continued: “Someone asked me the other day about how I felt and genuinely, had both centre-halves got injured going into the Bayern Munich game and the manager asked if I could play, I would have said I was fine.

“I probably would have been awful - but it just shows I don’t have any apprehension.

“Had I been asked to play the game at the weekend against (Manchester) United I would have felt fine to play. I would just be a bit unfit, the timing would probably be a bit off.

“I always say when I eventually play again and they see me on TV and I go in for a tackle and they worry about the knee, you have to realise I have done this loads of time before you see me do it.

“That is a culmination of many repetitions of trying it out first. It is not a case of throwing me into a game and see what happens.”