Arsenal, Spurs eyeing Villa midfielder Ramsey
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will push to sign an Aston Villa midfielder in the summer.

Both North London clubs are keeping a close eye on Jacob Ramsey as they eye English talent.

Arsenal made big purchases last summer, including Riccardo Calafiori, Neto, Raheem Sterling, Mikel Merino, Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard.

Meanwhile, Spurs brought in Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odebert, while Yang Min-Hyeok joins in January.

Per Give Me Sport, both Arsenal and Tottenham want to secure Jacob Ramsey for the long-term.

He is seen as someone who can develop into a top class midfielder, despite being in and out of the Villa team at present.

