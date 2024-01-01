Agbonlahor takes aim at Villa winger Bailey

Tribal Football
Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor has taken aim at Leon Bailey.

Agbonlahor feels Bailey's form has dropped since the sale of Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad.

He said on talkSPORT: "My club Villa, we had to sell Douglas Luiz before we did any business. We are still quite short I feel on the wings. We had to sell Diaby.

"Leon Bailey is the only real right-winger. He hasn’t got the competition, so his performances have been dropped.

"It’s going to be harder for teams like Newcastle and Villa to sustain getting into the top four."

