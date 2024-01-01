Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans raps senior Belgium teammate De Bruyne: I wouldn't have said that

Tribal Football
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has been critical of Belgium teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

After September's defeat to France, the Manchester City veteran launched a controversial tirade against his Belgium teammates.

Asked about De Bruyne's blast, Tielemans said: "I wouldn't have said that in front of the press, no. I might not have been as open as him.

"Now, Kevin has said everything within the group and he doesn't care if it's made public or not. We have a young group and maybe they would have preferred it to stay behind closed doors."

De Bruyne is missing from Belgium's Nations League ties this week as he continues his recovery from surgery.

