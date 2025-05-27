Milner and Hurzeler in agreement over Brighton plans

James Milner hopes to agree a new contract with Brighton.

Now 39, the midfielder comes off contract at the end of next month. Milner was back for Sunday's win at Tottenham after recovering from complications of a December knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's been a long, tough road," he said. "I don't think many would have come back from this. The medical staff have been incredible. We worked hard and thankfully it has paid off. I've just run out of time with the season.

"If the season was next week, I would be fit."

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has insisted he wants to keep hold of the veteran: "'I'd like him to be here next season, but we are in discussions, let's see how he will come back."