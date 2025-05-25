Arsenal, Bayern Munich planning bids for Brighton star Mitoma

Arsenal are lining up a sensational move for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Sky Sports says Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta is focusing on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid, but is looking at alternatives.

A signing of Rodrygo is currently being hindered by his high salary demands, according to reports.

Mitoma is one of Arsenal's candidates if nothing happens with the Brazilian star. The Japan international has a contract with Brighton that runs until the summer of 2027.

Along with Berta and Arsenal, Mitoma is also interesting Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.