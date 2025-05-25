Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko
Man Utd plan surprise Man City raid for Grealish

Arsenal, Bayern Munich planning bids for Brighton star Mitoma

Paul Vegas
Arsenal, Bayern Munich planning bids for Brighton star Mitoma
Arsenal, Bayern Munich planning bids for Brighton star MitomaAction Plus
Arsenal are lining up a sensational move for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Sky Sports says Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta is focusing on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid, but is looking at alternatives.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A signing of Rodrygo is currently being hindered by his high salary demands, according to reports.

Mitoma is one of Arsenal's candidates if nothing happens with the Brazilian star. The Japan international has a contract with Brighton that runs until the summer of 2027.

Along with Berta and Arsenal, Mitoma is also interesting Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueMitoma KaoruRodrygoArsenalBrightonBayern MunichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Liverpool alerted as Sane stuns Bayern Munich chiefs with agent news
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Bayern Munich winger Coman to choose between Arsenal and SPL riches