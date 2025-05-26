Postecoglou baffled by Spurs job doubts: I find it weird

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists he's baffled by claims his job is under threat after ending the season being hammered by Brighton at home.

Spurs were thumped 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday, though with the qualifier that the club had been celebrating winning the Europa League title in midweek.

With that triumph, Spurs won a first European trophy in 41 years and also qualified for the Champions League. But with Spurs finishing the season in 17th place on the Premier League table, Postecoglou job is on the line.

"How do I assess it?! Outstanding!" said Postecoglou, referring to a season review.

"We won a trophy, which we haven't done for 17 years, and we're in the Champions League.

"Ask anyone at this football club at the start of the year if they'd take that and I'm pretty sure there wouldn't be a person in the house that wouldn't."

This is weird

Postecoglou continued: "I will be honest, I have been finding it really weird talking about my future when we have done something unprecedented.

"I have had to answer the questions because no-one else at the club is in the position to do so, I guess."

The Australian is adamant it will be chairman Daniel Levy who will ultimately make the final call.

"You're asking the wrong person," said Postecoglou.

"Everyone in the media is intelligent enough to know I'm not the person to know to ask those questions.

"I'll have a break and then hopefully we'll be back first day next season to start things."