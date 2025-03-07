Millwall goalkeeper Roberts handed extended ban by FA for nightmare tackle on Mateta

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has had his ban extended to a total of six matches by the Football Association for his tackle on Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe-Mateta.

The 30-year-old was shown a red card early in the first half for a reckless high tackle on the Frenchman which left him with lacerations on the ear as he made his way to hospital to receive 25 stitches. A statement on the FA's website confirming the extension to the ban on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The FA claimed that - in the circumstances - the standard punishment for this offence was clearly insufficient, and Liam Roberts subsequently denied this.

"Following a hearing, the Regulatory Commission upheld The FA’s claim, set aside the standard three-match punishment, and instead imposed a six-match ban."

Roberts, who apologised to Mateta privately after last Saturday's match, also released a statement and stated that he was devastated by his actions and has apologized to the Palace star over the past week.

“Hello everyone. As the dust settles, I want to address what has been a really difficult week for all concerned, including my family and I.

“Firstly, to Jean-Philippe, who I continue to send my best wishes to in his recovery. As soon as I could, I reached out to Jean-Philippe personally to apologise, and I was thankful to hear back from him that evening that he was OK and reassured me not to worry.

“I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment. Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

“Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I. To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message.

“Finally, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody connected to Millwall Football Club for their continued support. The togetherness throughout this club is unique, and I can’t wait to be back out on the pitch in front of our fans.

“Be kind. Take care, Robbo.”