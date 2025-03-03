Millwall condemn "disgusting" abuse after Roberts' horror tackle on Palace striker Mateta

Millwall have condemned a series of abuse aimed at goalkeeper Liam Roberts who was sent off for a challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Roberts is waiting to see whether his three-match suspension will be extended with the FA having until Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to extend his ban or not. Mateta needed 25 stitches in a wound to his left ear, which suffered severe lacerations. This has led to abuse of Roberts online from fans after the game who could not forgive the goalkeeper after the 90 minutes were up.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Championship side have released a statement addressing the abuse which they say is abhorrent and unacceptable.

"The club are disgusted by abuse directed towards goalkeeper Liam Roberts following Saturday's unfortunate collision with Jean-Philippe Mateta," the Championship club said.

"The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him."

The club added: "No player at Millwall Football Club steps on to the pitch with the intent to harm another, and the club will continue to support Liam, who reached out to Jean-Philippe personally on Saturday evening with an apology which was accepted immediately.

"The club are pleased to hear positive updates from Jean-Philippe and wish him the best in his recovery."

Many have called for the suspension to be extended with reports suggesting a five game ban may be applied rather than the standard 3 games. Millwall boss Alex Neil defended his goalkeeper afterwards and stated that his keeper never intended to hurt Mateta which may be their defense if an appeal is made before tomorrow.

“What's happened is Liam has come out, he’s tried to get the ball, he’s mistimed it and caught the lad. It’s no more than that from my perspective. He has certainly not intended to hurt the player or anything like it.

“We wish Mateta the best and hope he gets back on the pitch. I don’t know how bad it is or how bad it isn't. I'll be honest with you, at the time I thought that he might make contact with the ball. I haven't seen it back.

“But the fact is, if he’s caught him and he deserved to be sent off, he deserved to be sent off. I don’t agree with the fact that he has went out intending to hurt the player. It’s five minutes into the game, so no, I don’t agree with it at all.”