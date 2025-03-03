FA consider longer ban for Millwall's Roberts after nightmare challenge on Palace's Mateta

The FA are to call for more severe punishment than a three-match ban on Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts after his tackle on Crystal Palace striker Philippe Mateta.

Roberts has been banned for 3 games after his high kick which caught the Frenchman in the ear leading him to have 25 stitches in hospital due to severe lacerations. Mateta has since offered an update where he said he was “doing well” and expected to be back “very soon”. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening.

The three-game suspension is subject to change, however with the FA having until 1 pm on Tuesday to submit an “insufficient punishment” appeal which would then be heard by a Regulatory Commission. Millwall and Roberts would have until 6pm on Thursday to provide evidence to appeal and show why a 3 game ban is appropriate.

It would be up to the Regulatory Commission to decide Roberts’s new punishment if an appeal is accepted with many reports suggesting that a five-game ban is the appropriate course of action. This would be a huge blow for Roberts who has played a limited amount of games for Millwall this season after joining the side this season.

Palace chairman Parish gave an interview at half-time to discuss the incident which he believes was extremely dangerous.

"There's a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk about that challenge," Parish told the BBC. "I've never seen a challenge like it... that's the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I've ever seen.

"He needs to have a long, hard look at himself because he's endangering a fellow professional with a challenge like that.

"And why the referee needs to go to the screen, I have no idea... If you're kicking him in the head at full force, who knows what kind of damage could be done."