Oliver not selected for Premier League action this weekend after poor Mateta decision

Referee Michael Oliver will not be involved in any Premier League games this weekend after missing the straight red card for Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Roberts left Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta requiring 25 stitches after his high kick in the FA Cup clash at Selhurst Park last week in which Palace won 3-1. PGMOL insiders say they regularly rotate referees but after such a poor mistake reports have speculated that this was intentional.

Advertisement Advertisement

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described as "the most reckless challenge I've ever seen" by Roberts which left Mateta receiving almost 10 minutes of medical attention on the field before being taken off to hospital.

Oliver was expected to be a strong candidate to oversee Sunday’s showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal but now he will also not act as a fourth official or work as a VAR from Stockley Park as he takes the weekend off to rest and likely reflect on the Palace game.

"He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor," the club added.

Mateta posted on Instagram, saying: "I'm doing well. I hope to be back soon and stronger than ever."