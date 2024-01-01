Hurzeler discusses March's Brighton return and Ayari's fantastic goal for Sweden

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has discussed Yasin Ayari and Solly March in today's press conference and how the pair can play a part in the coming weeks.

March made an appearance for the under-21s side this week which sparked questions about his return to the senior side as he builds up his match fitness.

Hurzeler said, “We need to give him a lot of time because being back after such a long injury, it’s not a comeback which will go in a linear way, it's more like a comeback with waves – there will be up and downs.

“ You need to accept the up and downs, not only we as a staff or we as a coaching team, but also Solly as a player, he has to accept these up and downs because they are normal after a long injury. But he's doing quite good mentally and physically and he is in a good way. He has the right mindset. He's a positive guy and we have to be patient with him, but I'm sure we're on the right way.”

The German coach also opened up on youngster Ayari, who caught the eye of many last week after scoring for Sweden against Slovakia.

“I'm very happy for Yasin.” Hurzeler said. “We followed his games for Sweden and he just confirmed what he has already showed for us. Not in the games because he didn't get the match time maybe he deserved in the last games (for us). But he shows in every training, his development in the last weeks here and he has a special ability for sure. He can play intense in both directions. He can attack the opponent's box. He can defend our box. He can train every day really intensely, he can turn in different or in special spaces in the opponent's half.

“He has a good feeling for the space there and that makes him a special player and I'm really happy for him and his development. There's still things to improve and hopefully we can give him the match time he deserves. But there’s a big competition in our squad to gain or to receive this game time and he is part of it.”

Brighton face Newcastle United away from home this weekend.