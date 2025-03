Southampton are seeking to re-sign West Ham United striker Danny Ings.

The Mirror says Southampton are keen to sign Ings in preparation for their return to the Championship.

Ings moved to West Ham in 2023 and his contract expires at the end of the season.

With the Hammers, he has scored five goals and provided four assists in 68 matches.

However, this term Ings is yet to start for West Ham in the Premier League.