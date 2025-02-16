Tribal Football
REVEALED: Two buyout clauses included in Musiala's new Bayern Munich contract
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala's new deal includes two affordable buyout clauses.

Musiala resisted interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid to commit to a new deal to 2030 at Bayern on Friday.

The new agreement will be worth €25m-a-year to Musiala, says BILD.

And the contract will carry two different buyout clauses which will come into effect later in the agreement.

In 2028, Musiala can leave Bayern for €175m - and the following year the option will drop to €100m.

