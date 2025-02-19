Man City boss Guardiola confident Haaland fit for Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forward Erling Haaland has travelled to Spain and might feature in Wednesday night’s Champions League shootout with Real Madrid.

After a knee issue forced him off during the 4-0 win over Newcastle, speculation about his status for the Bernabeu clash had been rampant.

With Manchester City 3-2 down on aggregate after a late collapse in the first leg, news that both Haaland and Jack Grealish are likely to be available is a huge boost.

“Yes, they travelled. We will see tomorrow but it’s good news they are here obviously,” manager Pep Guardiola said of the two and defenders Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias this week.

“Jack was able to play a really good game in the FA Cup (at Leyton Orient) but after he doesn’t have the consistency to play three games a week, he was not able to do it. 

“Hopefully now he is able for the last few months of the season he can get it.”

