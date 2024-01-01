Tribal Football
Mignolet questions attitude of Belgium teammates Lukaku, De Bruyne

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has questioned the attitude of Belgium's best players during the Euros.

Mignolet felt Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku struggled for motivation in Germany.

He explained to HLN, “Well, it's hard to explain, but for those Georgians, Slovaks, even for the Austrians and the Turks, the European Championship is a very big platform. This even applies to some players from Spain.

“To mention two names: Romelu and Kevin, they have already earned their stripes. I'm not saying that's why they throw their hat at it, but the approach is not the same.

“With, say, the relatively unknown Nico Williams, the underlying motivation for being allowed or having to play in such a tournament - I will leave that open - is completely different."

