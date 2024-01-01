Boskamp left unimpressed by Belgian pair Lukaku and Doku

Former Holland striker Jan Boskamp has taken aim at Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Boskamp was left unimpressed by Lukaku's contribution during Belgium's Euros campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

He barked: "What I find with Romelu is someone of his status must not to hide from the press.

"Don't hide, you have responsibility to take."

Boskamp also had a pop at Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku.

He added, "What for usable balls does he make? What comes there from the wings? I find Doku beautiful but unpleasant to look at.

"He goes past a man, but then the ball is lost. There is no end product. There is just nothing there."