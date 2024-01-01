Tribal Football
Arsenal hero Petit slaughters Belgium: De Bruyne, Doku and Lukaku not up to it!Action Plus
France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has dismissed the threat of Belgium tomorrow.

France will Belgium in the Euros round of 16 on Monday night.

Arsenal hero Petit declared, "I respect the Belgians, but I'm not afraid.

"(Kevin) De Bruyne is excellent, but he hasn't played a single good European or World Cup yet.

"I think (Jeremy) Doku is weak and the uncertainty about his future weighs on Romelu Lukaku. In addition, the Belgian defence is not even sufficient for a mid-table team in the Premier League."

