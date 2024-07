Man City ace De Bruyne: Selfless Lukaku playing well

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne has rejected criticism of Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku.

The Chelsea striker, who spent last season on-loan at Roma, is yet to score at the Euros.

However, Lukaku has also had three goals ruled out by VAR.

"Romelu has played well," insists De Bruyne. "He is very selfless, as you could see when he set the ball up for Youri (Tielemans against Romania).

"I think he is having a good tournament."