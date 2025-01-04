Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
3 talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Middlesbrough boss Carrick calm amid Leicester push for Latte Lath

Paul Vegas
Middlesbrough boss Carrick calm amid Leicester push for Latte Lath
Middlesbrough boss Carrick calm amid Leicester push for Latte LathAction Plus
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists transfer interest around Emmanuel Latte Lath won't unsettle them.

Leicester City are being linked with a move for the striker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Carrick told the Northern Echo: "The speculation doesn't really make a difference for us. We're in control of a lot of things. There's always decisions to be made.

"But we're happy with the squad we've got and we want to come out of January as strong, if not stronger, than we're going into it. We'll do everything we can to do that."

It's been suggested Leicester will have to pay £12m to prise Latte Lath away from Boro this month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLatte Lath EmmanuelLeicesterMiddlesbroughFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace, Ipswich lodge bids for Liverpool attacker Doak
Van Nistelrooy explains keeping Buonanotte at Leicester
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy pushed about Dewsbury-Hall return