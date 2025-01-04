Middlesbrough boss Carrick calm amid Leicester push for Latte Lath

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists transfer interest around Emmanuel Latte Lath won't unsettle them.

Leicester City are being linked with a move for the striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Carrick told the Northern Echo: "The speculation doesn't really make a difference for us. We're in control of a lot of things. There's always decisions to be made.

"But we're happy with the squad we've got and we want to come out of January as strong, if not stronger, than we're going into it. We'll do everything we can to do that."

It's been suggested Leicester will have to pay £12m to prise Latte Lath away from Boro this month.