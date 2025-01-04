Tribal Football
Palace, Ipswich lodge bids for Liverpool attacker Doak

Liverpool have resisted offers from Premier League rivals for Ben Doak.

Doak is currently on-loan with Middlesbrough, where he has impressed in the Championship so far this season.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool have rejected a £15m offer from Crystal Palace and £16m from Ipswich Town.

However, the Reds are willing to do business over the Scotland international.

Liverpool will sell the winger if an offer of £25m or more arrives this month.

