Palace, Ipswich lodge bids for Liverpool attacker Doak
Liverpool have resisted offers from Premier League rivals for Ben Doak.
Doak is currently on-loan with Middlesbrough, where he has impressed in the Championship so far this season.
The Daily Mail says Liverpool have rejected a £15m offer from Crystal Palace and £16m from Ipswich Town.
However, the Reds are willing to do business over the Scotland international.
Liverpool will sell the winger if an offer of £25m or more arrives this month.