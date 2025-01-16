Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Nowhere near good enough; not close to our identity

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou did not pull any punches on Wednesday night.

After seeing his team lose 2-1 away from home to Arsenal in the Premier League, he admitted they had not played well enough.

He told reporters: “Not good enough, especially the first half. Way too passive, allowed Arsenal to take control of the game. Really disappointed with the way we, both with and without the ball, allowed them to dictate the tempo and paid a price for it. The second half was a little bit better but nowhere near good enough.”

Asked about why games were getting away from his team, he added: “You've got no choice. There's no magic cure. You've got to get up tomorrow, work hard and go into Sunday and prepare to go into battle and turn around our fortunes and our season.

“There's nothing magical that's going to change it. There's always reasons for all these things to happen. The reality is that our results and our form in the league has been nowhere near good enough. That needs to change.”

On Arsenal scoring from a set piece that should have been a goal kick to his team instead, he finished: “I think that second goal is endemic of our whole first half. Irrespective of everything else, like I said, we just didn’t play anywhere near the identity I want us to be. We are an aggressive team with and without the ball, we have shown that. We showed that seven days ago against Liverpool. Tonight, especially in that first 45, we were way too passive and that’s not acceptable.

“When you do that, these kinds of things creep in. Yeah it was a disappointing goal the second goal to concede but it’s not like we were playing anywhere near the level we needed to. Like I said, second half was a little bit better and we certainly caused them a few more problems with and without the ball but it wasn’t enough.”