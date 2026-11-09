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Manchester United chiefs will 'not rush' Michael Carrick sack decision

Manchester United chiefs will 'not rush' Michael Carrick sack decision
Manchester United chiefs will 'not rush' Michael Carrick sack decisionREUTERS

Manchester United bosses are reportedly in no rush to make a decision on the future of under pressure head coach Michael Carrick.

Carrick, 45, was appointed the Manchester United boss following his impressive stint as interim, guiding them back to the Champions League with a third place finish in 2025-26.

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Now, United sit in the relegation zone despite their dramatic 4-4 comeback draw against Aston Villa on Sunday (November 8), with eight points from their opening 10 games.

Rumours about Carrick’s future have been circulating for weeks, but now we’ve entered the international break, he’s expected to be dismissed.

According to Sky Sports, however, the club’s hierarchy will ‘not rush’ their decision and will take the break as a chance to assess the situation.

The report states that they now believe that Carrick ‘overachieved’ last season but also understand that the players have ‘underachieved’ this time around.

It’s understood that the board have three key reasons to keep him.

Firstly, they don’t believe there is an appetite among fans to part ways with Carrick, secondly, there is a feeling Carrick retains the backing of the players, and finally, they’re unconvinced sacking Carrick would solve their problems.

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