Michael Carrick confident on Carlos Baleba's Man United debut date

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has offered a positive update on Carlos Baleba's expected club debut.

The Red Devils completed a sensational £70M transfer deal to land the Cameroon international back in August as Carrick looked to overhaul his engine room.

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Fellow new midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have been eased into Carrick's plans, but Baleba is yet to feature due to an ongoing ankle problem.

The injury is not viewed as long-tern concern for Baleba and Carrick is confident he'll be ready for match action on United's return after the September/October international break.

"He's training alone at the moment.

"But, he'll be back in and around the group at some point over the next week or so, so that means after internationals, he should be in good shape to play games."

United's first game back after the FIFA window is a home Premier League clash with Tottenham on October 10th.