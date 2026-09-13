Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different

Most read on Flashscore News

Rybakina goes through 'a lot of emotions' following first US Open title

'It feels amazing': Rybakina triumphs at US Open to capture third Grand Slam title

How Rybakina conquered New York: Ice-cold mentality, powerful serve & iconic jersey

'I feel American': Sabalenka embraces US Open atmosphere in title defeat

Carrick fumes at VAR after Haaland decides Manchester derby

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick reacts after the derby
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick reacts after the derby Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Erling Haaland's controversial goal proved to be the winner for Manchester City against Manchester ⁠United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, but it is unlikely the big Norwegian will have the ‌last word as debate rages over whether the derby goal should have been allowed to stand.

Video ‌reviews showed Haaland was onside when the ball was played, ‌but an attempt by City midfielder Enzo Fernandez to head it into ‌the net was seemingly ignored in the VAR deliberations, with the ‌Argentinian appearing to be in an offside position when Josko Gvardiol played the initial ball in.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Premier League Match Centre said on social media platform X ‌that Fernandez didn't play the ball, and therefore ⁠the goal was allowed to ‌stand, but needless to say the red side of Manchester did not agree ​with that assessment.

"I just don't get it, I really don't get it, I can't understand how we're trying to help ​referees, putting so many layers behind them, so many people, bodies and screens, and they can't make the right decision," United coach Michael ⁠Carrick fumed.

"It's worrying if ​that's how the game's seen by those who are officiating it... I can't be too critical of the players, and I won't be because I think we've done a lot of good things. Today we didn't ‌quite find what we needed."

The United boss, who has taken four points from his first four league games of the season, couldn't hide his disappointment: "I'm feeling for the fans today. We haven't got as many points as we would've liked at this stage; there's no getting away from that. We've just got to move on and get winning again."

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Defender Lisandro Martinez was equally frustrated.

"I think it was offside. What I can't understand is the rules. He was there. I ‌went to him because he was there in front of me; ​that's why Haaland was free at the back," he explained.

"I want to be ‌calm now; I want to control myself. It's so hard, because you lose, you lose a derby, you lose three points at home ... it's unacceptable.

"Because it's the best league in the world, you have the best teams in the world, the ⁠best players in the world, and ⁠now we have to ‌go home with this injustice."

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
Premier LeagueErling HaalandManchester UnitedMichael CarrickManchester CityLisandro Martinez

Related Articles

Tielemans demands United response after Manchester derby loss

Haaland praises Man City’s grit after hard-fought derby victory

Haaland fires 10-man City to controversial Manchester derby win