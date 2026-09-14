Juventus ready to block 2027 offers on Man United defensive target

Manchester United look set to be frustrated in their transfer pursuit of Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu in 2027.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Italian giants since joining from AC Milan in 2025 and his current contract runs until 2029.

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After spending heavily on attacking and midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, defence is now expected to be Michael Carrick's priority in the coming months, but reports from Italy claim £42M-rated Kalulu will not be available.

Juventus view Kalulu as unsellable and they are rumoured to be working on a contract update including a salary increase in Turin.

The news on Kalulu is another setback for Carrick following an update of long-term target Lewis Hall extending his deal at Newcastle United.