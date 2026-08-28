Carrick reveals Baleba will be out for "three weeks" as he misses debut against Ipswich

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils were beaten by Hull City on the opening day, suffering a first-ever top-flight defeat to the newly promoted side who dominated Carrick’s side at the MKM Stadium.

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Carrick’s men have the perfect opportunity to respond against Ipswich on Sunday, a side who picked up a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in their return to the Premier League last weekend.

Baleba out for a number of weeks

Ahead of the clash, United have a number of injury concerns including a knock to new signing Carlos Baleba who was revealed earlier this week.

"He's got a little ankle issue. So, maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks, we'll see. But we knew that before, so it's no major issue. It’ll be great to have him back when we can," said Carrick.

Asked if Baleba would feature before the international break, Carrick replied: "We'll wait and see. We're hopeful, but I don't want to put any deadlines on it just yet.

"We're delighted with Carlos," he said. "I think huge potential, massive potential. I think it's a really exciting signing for us. I think the quality that he has, the attributes that he has, they offset a little bit of the balance of the group that we've got. Different strengths, different combinations.

"For us to have that, delighted to have him. I think there's so much more to come from him as well, which, with the player that he already is, with that little bit more to come is exciting for us."

Carricks seeks a better performance as Mount returns

Tom Heaton, Matthijs de Ligt, Amad and Manuel Ugarte are also set to miss United's first home match of the season. Meanwhile, Carrick revealed that Mason Mount is back as he seeks a better performance infront of the Old Trafford crowd.

"Amad won’t be involved, he’ll be out for a little bit longer. Mase is back around the group, he trained this week, so a real positive."

On a better performance: "We want a good performance and a win, first home game of the season, one we look forward to. Massively looking forward to the game. We had a setback last week.

"We want to get back to playing well, winning football matches they had a good result last week."