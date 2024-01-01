Meulensteen convinced De Ligt will succeed with Man Utd

Manchester United summer signing Matthijs de Ligt will be a star at the club.

That is the view of ex-United coach Rene Meulensteen, who believes De Ligt has the personality to shine at Old Trafford.

Meulensteen would ask if De Ligt would go the same way as Donny van de Beek, who flopped in the Premier League.

Meulensteen told The Sun on behalf of Free Bets: "Matthijs is a whole different person, different position, personality.

"When Matthijs came through with Ajax he was young, and they made him captain quite quickly. He was a strong influence on the back, strong defender, powerful, not afraid to go forward.

"I was always a massive fan of Matthijs de Ligt, and it wasn't surprising to me that a big club would pick him up. Juventus did, but then it was interesting to see that eventually he led his career to Bayern Munich.

"Good signing by them, he fit well there. However, Matthijs' career seemed to get a bit sidetracked there as other players got the preference.

"I think he's equipped for the Premier League football, because of his physique and he's a young player with experience in Champions League.

"It's going to be interesting run of developments in the upcoming games whether Ten Hag is going to go for a partnership with De Ligt and (Lisandro) Martinez which means (Harry) Maguire is falling by the wayside again."