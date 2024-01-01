Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star

Man Utd legend Stam has praised the signing of De Ligt

Man Utd legend Stam has praised the signing of De Ligt
Man Utd legend Stam has praised the signing of De Ligt
Man Utd legend Stam has praised the signing of De Ligt Action Plus
Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has praised the addition of Matthijs de Ligt to the squad.

The former Netherlands and United center half is impressed with his countryman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Ligt, who was previously at Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Ajax, joined this week from the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking to ESPN, Stam said: "De Ligt is a player that you would say, in potential and especially from his past at Ajax, he should be able to do that. A great player. 

“He is still a talent, but he plays very maturely. Calm on the ball, aggressive in duels and he sees the game. He has the drive that is needed to achieve something. That is one of the most important qualities. 

“I think he would fit in very well here. He has to want to do it himself, but I think he is a player who definitely fits in here. He is the type of player that every manager wants to work with."

Mentions
Bundesligade Ligt MatthijsStam JaapManchester UnitedAjaxBayern MunichJuventusPremier League
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing of Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
Man Utd signing De Ligt posts Bayern Munich farewell