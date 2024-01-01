Man Utd legend Stam has praised the signing of De Ligt

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has praised the addition of Matthijs de Ligt to the squad.

The former Netherlands and United center half is impressed with his countryman.

De Ligt, who was previously at Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Ajax, joined this week from the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking to ESPN, Stam said: "De Ligt is a player that you would say, in potential and especially from his past at Ajax, he should be able to do that. A great player.

“He is still a talent, but he plays very maturely. Calm on the ball, aggressive in duels and he sees the game. He has the drive that is needed to achieve something. That is one of the most important qualities.

“I think he would fit in very well here. He has to want to do it himself, but I think he is a player who definitely fits in here. He is the type of player that every manager wants to work with."