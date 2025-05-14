Merson on Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold being booed: You should be clapping the kid!

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has revealed his thoughts on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed by fans last weekend.

After more than two decades with the club he grew up supporting, Alexander-Arnold announced he was leaving last week much to the frustration of fans who booed and jeered when the 26-year-old entered the pitch against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. Reports suggested that Liverpool fans turned on one of their own whilst some stated that it was right to boo the soon to be Real Madrid defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson suggested it was a shame to hear such a reaction after the England international’s dedication to the club for so many years.

"I felt disappointed for the kid," he said. "This kid is a top-drawer player, he has been at the club since he was a kid.

"He has given everything and won everything at the club. He has been a massive part of that.

"This is Real Madrid. I know Liverpool are a big club but no one turns Real Madrid down, I don't think anyone has ever turned them down.

"I think people (who booed) afterwards will have thought, 'why did I do that?'. I think someone has listened to someone else and everyone has joined in.”

Liverpool fans are clearly unhappy that the homegrown Scouse graduate of the club’s academy is leaving on a free transfer but Merson feels that booing is disrespectful and that celebrating his time at the club is more appropriate, especially since he is not leaving to a Premier League rival.

"When you look back on it, you should be clapping the kid. The kid is top player, you've watched him for the last however many years win every trophy you can win in the game.

"I'm disappointed. If he was going to a Man United, Everton, Arsenal or Chelsea then I'd understand. But when he's going to Real Madrid? He's given that club (Liverpool) everything he has got."