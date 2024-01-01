Mellor full of praise for Gakpo in Liverpool win at Palace

Former Liverpool striker Ian Mellor was impressed by Cody Gakpo for their win at Crystal Palace.

It was the attacker's first start in the Premier League for the season.

"I thought Cody Gakpo pushed Virgil van Dijk very close for Player of the Match," Mellor told liverpoolfc.com. "Absolutely outstanding.

"He'd had two starts (before Palace) – against West Ham in the League Cup, against AC Milan in the Champions League. His last Premier League start was the game against Wolves at home last season.

"He just looks sharp. He was really effective down that left-hand side, causing Crystal Palace a lot of problems. I thought he was absolutely outstanding.

"At times we've seen him in the false-nine position, we've seen him in the midfield as well, but he was more that left-winger, did his defensive duties really well."